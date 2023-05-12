Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Novavax updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $86,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Novavax by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 10,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Earnings History for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

