Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) Insider Frederick (Fred) Bart Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX – Get Rating) insider Frederick (Fred) Bart bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($14,285.71).

Frederick (Fred) Bart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noxopharm alerts:

On Thursday, May 4th, Frederick (Fred) Bart acquired 1,000,000 shares of Noxopharm stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,013.61).

Noxopharm Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Noxopharm Company Profile

Noxopharm Limited, a drug development company, focuses on developing treatment options for a range of solid tumor cancers and septic shock in Australia and internationally. It primarily develops Veyonda, which is an adjuvant therapy in chemotherapy and radiotherapy for the treatment of late-stage cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noxopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noxopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.