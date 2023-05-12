NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.35

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 3400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NSK Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.81.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

