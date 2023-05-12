NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.35

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 3400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NSK Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.81.

NSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.