NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.26 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

