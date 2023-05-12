Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.20

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$84.20 and last traded at C$84.40, with a volume of 557045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.14.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The company has a market cap of C$41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.82). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.2332896 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.