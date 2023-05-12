Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.20

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$84.20 and last traded at C$84.40, with a volume of 557045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.37.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.14.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The company has a market cap of C$41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
