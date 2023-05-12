Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 118.6% in April

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the April 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JQC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 803,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3,922.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.