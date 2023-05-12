Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 118.6% in April

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the April 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JQC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $5.68.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.