Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.58

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.58 and traded as low as $10.44. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 211,659 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
