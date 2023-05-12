Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.58

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.58 and traded as low as $10.44. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 211,659 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

