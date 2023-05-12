NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00025209 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,010.11 or 0.99926234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

