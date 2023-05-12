Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.43 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $39.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

