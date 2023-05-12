Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires 700 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,597 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $348.72. 108,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $240.25 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

