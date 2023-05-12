Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in State Street by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 437,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 92,356 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in State Street by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street Price Performance

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

STT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 655,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

