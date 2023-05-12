Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,148 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.10% of Perficient worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,582,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,379 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 667,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,899 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.50. 34,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.