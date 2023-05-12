Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.72 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $7,457,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,421 shares of company stock worth $5,412,110 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.13. 617,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.04. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

