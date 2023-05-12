Oak Associates Ltd. OH Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $84.71. 289,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,817. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

