Oak Associates Ltd. OH Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,479 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,651,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $218.47. 63,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

