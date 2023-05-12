Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.52. 19,215,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,453,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

