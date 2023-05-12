Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.28 during trading hours on Friday. 1,055,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,075. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

