Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $876,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 203,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,489. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

