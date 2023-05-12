Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 743 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,350,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,779 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 232,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,400. The stock has a market cap of $258.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

