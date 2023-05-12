Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $34.95. 2,358,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $66.60.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

