Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.60 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $303.41 million and $23.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.86 or 0.06753162 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05133444 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $23,248,248.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

