Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.64 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $300.25 million and approximately $22.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.21 or 0.06737128 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00041055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05133444 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $23,248,248.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

