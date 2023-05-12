Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Raised to $7.00 at Mizuho

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 230.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at $2.12 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 54.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

