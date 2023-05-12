ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. 236,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.78. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ODP will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at ODP

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ODP by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ODP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 2,253.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.