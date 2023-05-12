Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Olaplex Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $18.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Olaplex by 13,198.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 225,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 179.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
