Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

ONB stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 and sold 84,308 shares worth $1,510,217. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 71.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

