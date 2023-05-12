Ontology Gas Market Capitalization Tops $84.99 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $84.99 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:



Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,074,322 tokens. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

