Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.15. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $539,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.