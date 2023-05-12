Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 868,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,261. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

