Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0682 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $65.67 million and $1.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,830.57 or 0.99999421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06715338 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,361,813.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

