Orchid Price Reaches $0.0686 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. Orchid has a market cap of $66.05 million and $1.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06715338 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,361,813.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

