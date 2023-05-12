O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $995.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $940.00 to $995.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $957.45. 104,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,808. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $842.08.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,159 shares of company stock worth $32,588,347 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

