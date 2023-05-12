Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 232597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$197.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.