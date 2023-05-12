Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

OEC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

NYSE OEC opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.19%.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

