Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 216,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,887. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.