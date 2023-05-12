Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUTKY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Danske upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.95 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Outokumpu Oyj Increases Dividend

About Outokumpu Oyj

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This is an increase from Outokumpu Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

