Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

Owl Rock Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 38.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Recommended Stories

