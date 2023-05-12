Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01. 205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 23.28% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

