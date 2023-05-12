Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB opened at $12.15 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $124,307. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

