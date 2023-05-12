Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 12% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) traded up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. 3,771,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 2,255,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

