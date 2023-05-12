Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:CLOZ)

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2151 per share on Thursday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:CLOZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 26,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,849. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26.

About Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

