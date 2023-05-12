Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:CLOZ)

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2151 per share on Thursday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:CLOZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 26,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,849. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26.
About Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF
