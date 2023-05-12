PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Up 4.7%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 10,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 233,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.26. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $97.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 387.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.