Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

PSI stock opened at C$11.53 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$938.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.60 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.3076923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About Pason Systems

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.