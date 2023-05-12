PayPal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 119,846 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12% compared to the typical volume of 107,165 call options.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $22,024,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,589,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. PayPal has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

