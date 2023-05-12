PayPal’s (PYPL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.