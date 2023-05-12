PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases $13,540.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,374,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,353 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,824.30.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sang Young Lee purchased 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,520.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Sang Young Lee bought 600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee bought 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $127,610.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

