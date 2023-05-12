PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.1% annually over the last three years.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 524,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,317. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $341.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 114.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.