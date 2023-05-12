Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.57

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 18124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $664.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,195 shares of company stock worth $162,738. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,660,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after buying an additional 81,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

