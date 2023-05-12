Peter Dicks Purchases 100,000 Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £111,000 ($140,063.09).

Peter Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($138,801.26).

Foresight Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 110.43 ($1.39) on Friday. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 99.36 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.54 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 104.40 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £673.58 million, a PE ratio of 442.40 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,800.00%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

