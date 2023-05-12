Peter Dicks Purchases 100,000 Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £111,000 ($140,063.09).
Peter Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($138,801.26).
Foresight Solar Fund Price Performance
Foresight Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 110.43 ($1.39) on Friday. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 99.36 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.54 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 104.40 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £673.58 million, a PE ratio of 442.40 and a beta of 0.22.
Foresight Solar Fund Announces Dividend
Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.