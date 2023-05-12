PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 0.6%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.98 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43.25 ($0.55). 596,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,348,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.55).

PetroTal Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 267.59 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.65.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

